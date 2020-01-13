Daddy’s little girl. Following the alleged altercation that transpired between R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriends Azriel Clary and Joycelyn Savage, the 22-year-old’s father, Angelo Clary, has her back. He took to Twitter to show his support for his outspoken daughter on Friday, January 10.

Courtesy of Angelo Clary/Twitter

“God walks with you and [your] family walks behind him,” the proud papa wrote in response to Azriel’s tweet. She seemingly addressed the allegations of sexual abuse and misconduct against the disgraced R&B singer, 53, and claimed to be one of his many alleged victims. “No one ever wakes up and says, ‘Today I’m going to be manipulated, or taken advantage of, or kidnapped’ … those are things you just cannot control. I never thought me and ‘victim’ would ever be in the same sentence, because I too was in denial … but once you realize, you realize,” she tweeted with a shooting star emoji.

Azriel continued to explain her actions and asked for mercy from her followers. “I just want people to embrace me, love me and forgive me because I’m young … and I just didn’t know. Please do not crucify me for not being knowledgeable,” she said with praying hands and a butterfly emoji. Her father continued to commend his daughter’s bravery, replying, “Your path came with pain and only God could tell you your future. You lived it and now he made you stronger!!”

Courtesy of Angelo Clary/Twitter

Previously, Azriel was estranged from her parents after she remained loyal to the singer despite the mounting charges against him in relation to alleged sexual abuse. Kelly has consistently denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. Prior to Kelly’s arrest, Azriel and Joycelyn, 24, defended the singer to Gayle King on CBS This Morning back in March 2019, where Azriel made it clear she was not on good terms with her family. “I wouldn’t look [my dad] in the eye because he’s a liar. He’s a manipulative liar,” she said at the time. According to Gayle, 65, Angelo believed his daughter was brainwashed by the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer.

Luckily, it looks like things are on the mend with Azriel and her family since moving out of Kelly’s Trump Tower Condo. They reunited on Friday, January 10, and joined each other for some White Castle.