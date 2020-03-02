Looking good, girl! R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Instagram to show off her toned physique on Monday, March 2. The 22-year-old’s post came after the songstress faced backlash for promoting her music career in the wake of the scandal surrounding the disgraced R&B singer.

“Working overtime,” the beauty captioned a Boomerang shared to her Instagram Story. Azriel can be seen rocking a waist trainer and sporting hot pink hair. The up-and-comer has been working on finding her signature look since she set sights on her music career. In recent weeks, she’s tried a bunch of different styles.

Prior to Azriel’s sultry mirror selfie, haters slammed the personality for working on her career aspirations following her move out of Kelly’s Trump Tower condo. Additionally, she was previously shaded for pursuing a career in music after stating she would never sing again during an interview with Gayle King in March 2019.

On February 26, Azriel slammed a troll who accused her of using the 53-year-old for “clout.” In response, the beauty spewed her truth and denied using Kelly’s infamy to jumpstart her career. “I LIED for Robert because that’s what he told me to say. I went five years without singing because it would mess up his ‘creativity’ which is why he never allowed me to sing.”

She continued, “Would you rather be abused or go five years with getting beat for singing or humming too loud and being left in a room until you ADMIT you were WRONG for singing too loud? You learn to shut up because going through the motions is better than a bruised body.”

Since Azriel parted ways with the “Ignition” singer, she has been opening up about their tumultuous relationship. “[I] could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you would enter or leave a room,” she told The Sun in January. “He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out.”

Despite the backlash she has encountered, Azriel is doing her best to move on and focus on her goals. Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. He is currently in jail as he awaits trial for several charges of sexual abuse.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.