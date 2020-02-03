She’s opening up. R. Kelly’s former live-in girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Twitter to answer some questions from fans concerning her alleged “traumatic” relationship with the disgraced artist, 53. “They say the truth will set you free. So, shoot. Ask me anything,” the 22-year-old wrote on Sunday, February 2.

“Whatever you want to know,” the beauty continued. “The good, the bad and the ugly. Go. I may not answer it now, but with time every question will be answered.” While inquiries began to roll in, Azriel chose a select few to address.

“Are you free from the pain of your past yet?” one fan asked. “I don’t think I’ll ever be able to get over these last five years of my life. It’s been the most traumatic,” she replied.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary / Twitter

Another inquired, “Are you willing to cooperate with investigators and possibly testify at trial against R. Kelly if called on?” The songstress said her appearance at Kelly’s trial would depend on his fans. “One thing [is] for sure, they [are] walking on thin ice,” she admitted. “They’re definitely not about to disrespect me, my family and ‘attempt’ to punch lies into my story because I [chose] to share with the world what I’ve endured.”

Since moving out of Kelly’s Chicago Trump Tower condo in December 2019, she has become increasingly vocal about her experience with the R&B singer. She alleged Kelly was “controlling” and “abusive” during their five years together.

“[I] could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you would enter or left a room,” she told The Sun, listing all of his alleged rules. “He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out.”

Kelly has previously denied all allegations of sexual abuse. Scroll below for a look at Azriel’s Twitter Q&A with her fans.