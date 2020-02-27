She’s not riding on anyone’s coattails. Azriel Clary took to Instagram to shut down a troll who accused her of using R. Kelly’s infamy to jumpstart her music career. The 22-year-old set the record straight on Wednesday, February 26.

“She didn’t wanna [sic] sing according to the documentary but now all of a sudden she wants clout again,” the hater wrote under a photo of Azriel in the studio. “I don’t understand how you’re confused because if you were following along, then you wouldn’t be confused,” Azriel began her epic clapback. She then went on to shed light on her traumatic relationship with the disgraced R&B singer. “I LIED for Robert because that’s what he told me to say. I went five years without singing because it would mess up his ‘creativity’ which is why he never allowed me to sing.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

She continued, “Would you rather be abused or go five years with getting beat for singing or humming too loud and being left in a room until you ADMIT you were WRONG for singing too loud? You learn to shut up because going through the motions is better than a bruised body.”

Despite Azriel’s heartbreaking words, trolls still came for the up-and-comer. “See, this is why you’re not going anywhere outside of the documentary. And now tryna [sic] get stardom off you’re so-called abusive relationship which makes you EXTRA dumb for staying with him for five years.” Azriel refused to back down, writing, “I’m not using him as a platform, people want to know the TRUTH,” she clapped back. “And if he can’t be a man and say, ‘Yes, I abuse and manipulate women,’ and much more then I will.”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

The songstress has become increasingly vocal about her relationship with the “Ignition” singer since moving out of his home in December 2019. She’s on a mission to speak her truth and grow as an artist. She recently opened up about the “pain” she has experienced and how she won’t let anything stand in the way of her success.

Kelly has denied all allegations of sexual misconduct. He is currently in prison awaiting trial for several accusations of sexual assault.

