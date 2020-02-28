She’s had enough. R. Kelly’s ex-girlfriend Azriel Clary is so over people calling her out for going back on her word. The songstress, 22, previously said she would never sing again but has since decided to go forward with her music career. She took to her Instagram Story to clap back at the haters on Thursday, February 27.

“Say it one more time for the people in the back,” Azriel wrote on a screenshot of her Instagram activity. The beauty highlighted a comment from a fan defending the up-and-comer. “Y’all act like people can’t change their minds. Anybody can say they’re not doing something and then do it,” the user wrote. “Just because they said they ain’t doesn’t mean they can’t. S–t I said I wasn’t going to work and boom, I’m at work. Is that a crime?!”

Courtesy of Azriel Clary

This isn’t the first time Azriel has clapped back at trolls throwing shade over her change of heart. On Wednesday, February 26, she shut down a hater who her accused her of using R. Kelly for “clout.” To set the record straight, she replied, “I LIED for Robert because that’s what he told me to say. I went five years without singing because it would mess up his ‘creativity’ which is why he never allowed me to sing.”

She continued, “Would you rather be abused or go five years with getting beat for singing or humming too loud and being left in a room until you ADMIT you were WRONG for singing too loud? You learn to shut up because going through the motions is better than a bruised body.”

Since Azriel moved out of Kelly’s Chicago home in December 2019, she has revealed several disturbing details about their relationship. During their five years together, Azriel said the 53-year-old was “controlling” and “abusive” in an interview with The Sun. “[I] could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you would enter or leave a room,” she told the outlet, listing all of his alleged rules. “He controlled you to what you wore. Anything that was tight, hugging, revealing, was not allowed. You had to wear very loose clothing. The fact that I looked so young, I had to wear hats every time I left to go out.” Despite the shade Azriel has encountered, she is doing her best to speak her truth.

If you or anyone you know has been sexually abused, call the National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673). A trained staff member will provide confidential, judgment-free support as well as local resources to assist in healing, recovering and more.