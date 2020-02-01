She’s free to do what she wants. R. Kelly‘s former girlfriend Azriel Clary took to Instagram on Friday, January 31, to flaunt her curves in a sexy, form-fitting dress during a night out with friends just two days after she spoke out against the disgraced R&B singer and the alleged “degrading” abuse she suffered during their relationship.

Azriel, 22, documented her night on Instagram Stories. In her first post, she showed off her fresh French pedicure with a matching set of French manicure acrylic nails, complete with crystal accents and a floral design on her left ring finger. “It was definitely time,” she captioned a video clip.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

In the second and third posts, Azriel recorded a selfie video in the mirror of a bathroom while a friend was applying another friend’s makeup for their night out. Azriel sang the lyrics to Mauley G‘s “Word to My Granny.”

Later in the evening, Azriel showed off her full ‘fit in a Boomerang video clip featuring her walking. She flaunted her curves in a skin-tight black latex pantsuit. She showed off some skin in the asymmetric, one-shoulder wrap top outfit and she accessorized with a gold metallic chain belt, a pair of white heels with gold hardware and a matching white and gold clutch purse. She also showed off the top of her outfit in another selfie video clip taken that night where she wore a filter that placed pink hearts on her cheeks.

Courtesy of Azriel Clary/Instagram

It seems like Azriel was in good spirits following the release of her first-ever interview since she moved out of Kelly’s Chicago Trump Tower condo in December 2019. She explained that she met the “I Believe I Can Fly” singer when she was 17, and they started a romantic relationship shortly after she moved in with him and his other live-in girlfriends, according to The Sun. She alleged the relationship eventually turned to become “controlling” and “abusive.”

“[I] could not do anything without him knowing. You have to ask him if you could go to the restroom, you would have to knock anytime you would enter or left a room. You couldn’t make calls without him knowing. You definitely had to wear very loose clothing, anything that was tight-hugging, revealing, even a simple shirt like this,” she said, gesturing to the white long-sleeved V-neck shirt she had been wearing at the time of the interview. “I wouldn’t have been able to wear.”

Kelly has previously denied all allegations of sexual abuse.