Going solo? Austin Forsyth shares an Instagram account with his wife, Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), but now it seems the Counting On cast member may be branching out on his own. A new account bearing the star’s name and the username @austin4site has been created and is followed by the account Austin shares with his wife.

Though none of the other Duggars have followed the new social media page at the time of publication, one Forsyth family member has. Meagan Ballinger, Austin’s older sister, is one of the other 13 followers. In turn, the @austin4site account follows her back, as well as subscribing to posts from several members of the Duggar family and Fort Rock Family Camp.

So far, the account hasn’t shared any photos — and Austin, 26, hasn’t confirmed that it’s his. However, the name implies that it might be related to the Forsyth’s business flipping houses. The father of one has remodeled several homes, including his own, and usually lists them for sale. If he’s looking to promote his business, Instagram might be the way to go.

Lately, Joy, 22, and her husband have simply been sharing their projects on their joint page. “We’re working late,” the Duggar daughter captioned a selfie in November 2019, inviting fans to guess what her family’s latest project was. The next day, she revealed they bought and were fixing up a house. “This house has three beds and three baths, and it’s a very open floor plan!” she told her followers. “We are just fixing up the basics … flooring, trim, new countertops [and] fresh paint! I think I want to go for the Scandinavian/boho/minimalist style, all brought together!”

However, it’s also possible the account is old and was a personal page the Counting On star has since wiped clean. Bobby Ballinger — Austin’s brother-in-law and Meagan’s husband — shared a tweet in 2014 that seemed to suggest that was the case. In the post, which seems to be automatically shared from Instagram, Bobby wrote that he was attending a speech in Carroll County, Arkansas “with austin4site.” Another Instagram user’s 2014 post referenced visiting Fort Rock Family Camp, tagging Meagan and @austin4site.

New or not, the account seems to be growing, albeit slowly. On Friday, March 13, alone, the Instagram gained at least a few new followers. Think Austin has an announcement on the way?