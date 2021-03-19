Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Congratulations are in order for Loren and Alexei Brovarnik. The 90 Day Fiancé stars revealed Loren is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 after giving birth to son Shai Josef in April 2020. “We can’t believe we’re doing it again!” the fan-favorite couple told People on Friday, March 19. “Honestly, we’d be lying if we said we weren’t nervous. Two under 2 is going to be quite an adjustment, but we are so excited for BabyBrov No. 2!”

Thankfully, Shai, who was born on April 14, is just as excited as his parents. “Every time we tell Shai he’s going to be a big brother, he gets the biggest smile,” the reality TV pair added. “We don’t know if it’s a boy or a girl — as long as it’s a healthy baby, we’re happy! Yalla, let’s do it!”

Since becoming a first-time parent, Loren, 32, is all about sharing her experiences with motherhood on social media. “I’m 15 weeks postpartum (crazy how time flies by!) I’m asked all the time if I struggle with postpartum depression because I’m always so happy and positive and the truth is YES! I’ve battled body dysmorphia for as long as I can remember … meaning what you see and what I see are two totally different things,” the New York City native wrote on Instagram in August 2020.

“Add in my Tourette syndrome (tics), anxiety, OCD, hatred for going to the gym and coping with the fact that Shai is getting so big so fast, it’s a recipe for disaster. Do I cry behind closed doors? ABSOLUTELY! A lot. Am I ashamed with how I look sometimes? TOTALLY,” Loren continued, before reminding all of her mom followers that “it’s OK to have your moments of feeling bad.”

Of course, parenting in the spotlight comes with its own set of challenges. In May 2020, a troll attacked Loren and Alexei, 32, calling Shai “ugly” and suggesting they were “selfish” for not adopting.

“People suck. I would be lying if I said it didn’t break my heart and I shed some tears,” Loren told In Touch at the time. “When it comes to me, I can handle it. It truly doesn’t faze me anymore. I laugh it off because I’m genuinely a happy person, but to bring my baby into it … wrong mom to mess with.”