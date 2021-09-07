The moment we’ve all been waiting for! Kylie Jenner broke her silence on the news that she and boyfriend Travis Scott are expecting baby No. 2 in an emotional video shared on Tuesday, September 7.

In the video, Kylie, 24, takes their 3-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, with herself and Travis to go to the doctor before sharing the exciting news with grandma Kris Jenner. Stormi can later be seen kissing her mom’s growing baby bump.

Kylie’s statement comes weeks after Life & Style broke the news on August 20 that the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star and the “Goosebumps” artist, 30, are having another child.

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Travis and Kylie began dating in 2017. Ten months later, they welcomed daughter Stormi on February 1, 2018. Unfortunately, come October 2019, the lovebirds announced they were taking a break from their romantic relationship. However, they continued to coparent Stormi, 3, successfully and officially got back together in May.

Throughout the duration of Kylie’s first pregnancy, the cosmetics mogul managed to keep her condition a secret until Stormi was born. During the Keeping Up With the Kardashians reunion special in June, Kendall Jenner said her sister’s choice to hide her pregnancy from the public was the “greatest decision” she could have made.

“This is obviously a theory — I’ve never been pregnant, and I’m sure there’s studies on this — but I think that the more at peace you are when you are pregnant, that goes into your child,” the model, 25, told host Andy Cohen. “I think it’s a reflection of even her daughter today, and how amazing and beautiful she is, is just because Kylie was so at peace in her pregnancy.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Since getting pregnant with baby No. 2, Kylie “has already started designing the nursery,” a source previously told Life & Style, noting that the California native is “spending an absolute fortune” on her child’s room. “She’s buying the latest baby gadgets; everything will be designer … the best of the best. She wants it to be just perfect.”

Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Instagram

Even so, Kylie is being careful to “looking after herself,” a separate insider revealed to In Touch. “She’s eating healthy and has cut back on her strenuous exercise routine.”

Kylie is “still investing a lot of time in her business ventures,” but her “family comes first,” the source assured. “She’s enjoying nights in” with Travis and Stormi.