He’s growing up! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik celebrated their son Shai Josef’s first big milestone on Thursday, May 14. “I am 1 month today!” the 31-year-old captioned an adorable photo shared to Instagram.

“I love walks in my stroller, drinking lots of milk, leaving surprises in my diaper and mostly, my mommy and daddy!” Loren wrote from the newborn’s perspective as he laid on a monthly milestone baby blanket. “And yes, my daddy picked out this blanket [fish emoji] and my mommy is asking me to stop getting so grown up already,” she continued with crying laughing and facepalming emojis. “Oh, and she will be doing this every month, so be prepared.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

Loren and Alex welcomed baby No. 1 on April 14 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Miami, Florida. He arrived one month earlier than his expected due date and his parents were elated to greet him.

Since bringing Shai home on April 17, his mom and dad can’t stop gushing over the sweet baby. The two are constantly posting pictures of the little cutie — from videos of him cooing to his powerful snore!

Although fans loved seeing the parents document his first month of life, Loren and Alexei have experienced some backlash from online trolls. On Monday, May 11, Loren put a hater on blast after they called Shai an “ugly baby” and her and Alexei “selfish assholes.” Sharing the cruel messages to her Instagram Story, she wrote, “Troll or not, get a f–king life! And get some water, because you’re thirsty as hell.”

Courtesy of Loren Brovarnik/Instagram

While she puts on a brave front, she exclusively told In Touch how the harsh words affect her. “People suck. I would be lying if I said it didn’t break my heart and I shed some tears,” she revealed. “When it comes to me, I can handle it. It truly doesn’t [faze] me anymore. I laugh it off because I’m genuinely a happy person, but to bring my baby into it … wrong mom to mess with.”

Congratulations on your first month as a Brovarnik, baby Shai!