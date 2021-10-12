Disney Channel Stars Who Have Been Arrested: Get All the Details and See Their Mugshots

Despite their squeaky-clean images, a number of Disney stars have found themselves on the wrong side of the law. When you’re growing up in the limelight, whatever trouble you do find yourself in is bound to end up on the internet, along with a probably unflattering mugshot.

While non-celebrities may dream of the lifestyles of the rich and famous, these actors are held under a microscope. Sometimes, that can lead to dire consequences, where an actor may turn to alcohol or drugs to cope.

“When I was a kid, I acted in a few movies,” Mara Wilson, who acted in the 1999 Disney movie Balloon Farm but is best known for her roles in Matilda and Mrs. Doubtfire, wrote for Cracked. “It was generally a good experience, but every day I’m glad I wasn’t Olsen twins famous. Not many child stars make it out of Hollywood alive or sane, and at any given time there are at least three former ones having very public breakdowns.”

However, other crimes on this list are much more shocking than your favorite That’s So Raven star getting a DUI. This list of Disney stars runs the gamut of crimes — everything from being arrested during a protest to manslaughter.

An actor from Wizards of Waverly Place carrying a loaded gun to LAX airport probably wasn’t on your bingo card sheet of things that would happen after the series ended. Shia LaBeouf has a rap sheet that goes all the way back to the age of 9 in 1996 — he landed the role in Even Stevens in 2000. A beloved cast member from The Suite Life of Zack and Cody was charged with manslaughter before landing the role and sentenced to five years in prison.

Many of these stars on the list have learned from the mistakes they made when they were younger (getting charged with a DUI at 18 will do that to a person). However, others have faced years of trouble, either in and out of jail or in and out of rehab.

This is In Touch and you’re reading Disney Channel Stars Who Have Been Arrested. Keep scrolling to read more.