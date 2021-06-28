Another one! Cardi B is pregnant and expecting baby No. 2 with husband Offset. The “Up” rapper announced their pregnancy news via Instagram on Sunday, June 27.

“#2! ♥️ @offsetyrn,” she captioned a photo along with the announcement that she and the Migos rapper (real name: Kiari Kendrell Cephus) are having their second child together. In the shot, the Bronx native was completely nude with her full baby bump on display, only covered by a white pregnancy plaster cast.

The couple simultaneously revealed the exciting news via Instagram and during their performance at the 21st annual BET Awards on Sunday evening. After Migos performed their song “Straightenin,” Cardi, 28, joined the group for their track “Type S–t.” When she appeared onstage, her baby bump was on full display in a black bodysuit with a sheer panel around her stomach.

“Cardi B and Offset, giving us life — literally,” 2021 BET Awards host Taraji P. Henson joked following their performance.

This marks the couple’s second child together. They are parents to daughter Kulture, whom they welcomed in July 2018. Offset, 29, is also a father to daughter Kalea and sons Kody and Jordan from previous relationships.

For Cardi’s first pregnancy, she also chose to announce the news via a TV performance. She revealed she was expecting baby No. 1 while she sang her hit song “Be Careful” on Saturday Night Live in August 2018.

CraSH/imageSPACE/Shutterstock

The “Bad and Boujee” rapper and the “WAP” rapper have been together since February 2017. They secretly wed in September 2017 and their marriage was later confirmed in June 2018.

Unfortunately, the couple’s relationship has had its fair share of ups and downs. I December 2017, Offset was accused of cheating on Cardi and even issued a public apology. She made it clear that she wouldn’t make a decision to leave him just because of his infidelity.

The former Love & Hip Hop star and the Georgia native were able to work through their issues and remained together until December 2018, when she announced their split. They quickly reconciled in February 2019.

Cardi and Offset seemed to be going strong and packed on the PDA at several red carpet events. Less than two years later, their relationship was on the rocks again and Cardi filed for divorce in September 2020 after nearly three years of marriage.

At the time, a source told In Touch that the “Walk It Talk It” rapper was “blindsided” by his wife’s divorce filing. Their split was short-lived, and they reconciled by October. The divorce was called off that November.