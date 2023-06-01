Girls, girls, girls. America’s favorite all-girl quintuplets are back for season 9 of their hit reality TV series, OutDaughtered. TLC announced the return of Adam and Danielle Busby – and their six growing daughters – on Thursday, June 1. Get details on the upcoming season, including the premiere date, the trailer and more.

Who Are the Stars of ‘OutDaughtered’?

The Houston, Texas, based family consists of mom Danielle, dad Adam, eldest daughter Blayke Louise and quintuplets, Ava Lane, Olivia Marie, Hazel Grace, Riley Paige and Parker Kate.

TLC viewers have watched the Busby girls grow up since their show premiered in May 2016, one year after the quints’ birth.

“The Busbys nourish millions of people with quality, family-friendly content and in this new chapter, Adam, Danielle, Blayke, Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava are returning to share more of their happy home,” Discovery Networks & TLC president, Howard Lee, said in a June 1 press release. “This season promises more height, more spunk and a whole lot of heart.”

What Happens in the ‘OutDaughtered’ Trailer?

“Adam, Danielle, older sister Blayke and all-girl quintuplets Olivia, Hazel, Riley, Parker and Ava will be sharing more of their heartwarming family moments this summer,” the network’s press release read. “From camping in the wild to striking poses on the catwalk, mechanical bull rides to a ‘Yes Day’ while mom is away, life with the Busby family is full of sweet chaos and big adventures!”

The couples’ quints recently celebrated their eighth birthday, and as the press release claims, “They are growing fast, losing teeth left and right and dialing up their own unique and spirited personalities.”

“The quints are getting older, Blayke’s getting older. It’s just like, everybody’s growing up,” Danielle said in the trailer for the upcoming season. “All the girls are loud.”

Adam chimed in, adding, “They’re definitely bringing the sass.”

Fans will watch as the girls conquer stage fright as their first dance recital approaches as well as their fears of riding a bike. The growing group also begin to explore their individual interests, including Riley who seems to enjoy sports and monster trucks.

Meanwhile, Blayke proves she’s the best big sister as she is seen giving Hazel a pep talk, saying, “Riding a bike is hard for everyone. It was even hard for me. You just gotta keep going.”

When Does ‘OutDaughtered’ Season 9 Premiere?

Viewers can tune in for season 9 of the hit family series when it premieres on Tuesday, July 11, at 9 p.m. on TLC.