Being a mom isn’t an easy job, but OutDaughtered’s Danielle Busby makes it look effortless. On reality TV, the star is constantly proving what a mighty mama she is as she chases after her six little girls and showers them all with love and attention. And when she’s not filming, she’s sharing adorable photos all over social media — and clapping back at the mom-shamers who dare to try and get her down.

Luckily, husband Adam Busby always has her back. Parenting is a team effort for these two, and the TLC dad is constantly gushing over his wife on Instagram and defending her against all kinds of hate. The two can regularly be found standing up for each other when commenters offer up unsolicited critiques about how they’re raising their family.

For the most part, though, Danielle, 36, likes to keep her page positive. Her Instagram is filled with sweet pictures of her spending time with her six daughters. “This little one is always so curious [about] all the things Mommy does when we are at my office/shop/warehouse,” she captioned a May 8 photo with Parker. Just a few days earlier, she shared a shot of her snuggled up to Olivia while enjoying a snowy vacation. “My girls, you will never be too old for me to hold and cuddle you,” she promised, adding a heart emoji. Teasingly, she added, “Or so I say for now while you aren’t bigger than me.”

But even once the quints are all grown up, we know she’ll be there for them just the same — and she’s already proving it with her oldest daughter, Blayke. Though it would be easy for a 9-year-old to get lost in the shuffle with five 5-year-olds running around, mom Danielle always makes time for her OG. “I’m so proud to be your mommy,” she told her firstborn on her birthday in April. “[There are] not enough words to describe how amazing of a little girl you are. You are one of a kind.”

Though quarantine due to the coronavirus outbreak put a damper on the celebrations, Blayke was more than happy to spend time with her family, and Danielle couldn’t help but praise how well she was handling the situation. “We had to postpone your party, and I hate this for you. But you surprise me with your maturity and understanding,” she wrote. “I love you forever, my big baby girl.”

Check out the gallery below to see all the sweetest photos of Danielle and her daughters.