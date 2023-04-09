They’re all grown up! Outdaughtered stars Adam Busby and Danielle Busby celebrated the eighth birthday of their quintuplets Ava, Riley, Olivia, Parker and Hazel with a “golden” celebration.

“The Fab Five are 8!” the proud father, 40, shared via Instagram of the bright pink, and golden-themed event on Saturday, April 8. “Daddy loves you so much.”

The TLC personality took his followers inside the gorgeous event, decorated with a lively balloon arch and pink circus tent, as the family celebrated the major milestone. Each of the girls was also treated to their own personal, customized birthday cake.

“My five little Miracles on their Golden Birthday. A BIG ‘Ol Happy 8 YEARS celebrating their life with us,” Adam wrote in another post shared that day. “Our hearts are so full seeing how many friends and family came to celebrate with us.”

In the comment section, followers were quick to send their well wishes, adding their shock at how much the girls have matured since their first debut on TV screens.

“I still can’t believe they are 8!!! Gosh, I still can remember watching their birth episode,” one fan wrote under the photo. Meanwhile, former TLC personality Audrey Roloff also added her astonishment, writing, “8😱 wow!!!”

Outdaughtered fans have watched the Busby girls grow up since their show premiered on TLC in 2016. Apart from their quintuplets, Adam and Danielle share their eldest daughter, Blayke, who became a first-time older sister with the arrival of her younger sisters in April 2015.

Courtesy of Adam Busby/Instagram

Over the years, Danielle had been very open about her struggles to conceive and how she was able to overcome the odds by not giving up faith.

In 2006, Adam and Danielle were eager to start their family after tying the knot, although, it didn’t come as easily as they hoped. The Louisiana native shared in a blog post that she tried to get pregnant for six months before looking into her options. She then turned to intrauterine insemination (IUI), and on their sixth round, the couple was over the moon to discover she was expecting baby No. 1.

After some time, the reality TV couple was ready to try their luck again and she started taking a prescription called Femara. However, to their surprise, they were stunned when doctors confirmed that she was pregnant with quintuplets.