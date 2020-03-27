Driven to succeed. Dominic Hernandez vowed to not “give up” on his weight loss goals after opening up about his struggles on an emotional new episode of My 600-lb Life. The Fresno resident began his fitness journey at 672 pounds, and it was especially difficult for him to make progress as he lived out of a van with his brother James.

The 37-year-old was determined to make a positive change, so he ventured out of California and headed for Houston, Texas, to seek the help of renowned surgeon. Dr. Younan Nowzaradan, a.k.a. Dr. Now.

Dominic has certainly faced no shortage of hardships over the years, revealing he was sexually abused when he was younger. The season 8 alum said he and James mostly enjoyed their childhoods “up until [their] dad left.” He found solace in food and used it as a way to deal with his dad no longer being around.

“No one wants to be the big kid in high school,” Dominic shared while reflecting on his past. “So I tried to control my eating some, but I never really could.”

Afterwards, the TLC alum and his brother unfortunately became homeless in the wake of their mother’s death, which made it even tougher on the siblings.

While meeting with Dr. Now, the surgeon required Dominic to lose 60 pounds in the first two months, and he expressed the importance of getting their personal lives in order so he can continue to make strides.

However, Dominic only dropped 23 pounds by his first appointment, which didn’t sit well with Dr. Now as he tried to give him a “very moderate” goal given the circumstances. When Dominic returned for a follow-up, his final weight was 650.1 pounds, and Dr. Now dropped him from the program while ensuring he could come back if he gets “serious.”

As the episode comes to a wrap, Dominic and James work with a social worker to find affordable housing. “I know I have to do everything I can to prove myself to Dr. Now,” Dominic adds.

“I know I slipped up at moments, but I’m not going to stop trying to do this because my whole life depends on me succeeding and getting weight loss surgery,” he concludes. “I’m going to spend the next four to five months getting to where I need so I can go back for an appointment … and really impress him.”