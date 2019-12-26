New Lease on Life! A Look Back at the Most Inspiring ‘My 600-lb Life’ Success Stories

No pain, no gain. The reality show My 600-lb Life has captivated viewers with it’s powerful episodes, documenting the true stories of morbidly obese people who are determined to lose weight. Every person embarks upon their own fitness journey with the hopes of getting healthy, reclaiming their independence and becoming the best version of themselves. With the new season airing on January 1, we decided to round up some of the most inspiring weight loss transformations on the show.

As fans know, the participants must follow the instructions of renowned surgeon Dr. Younan Nowzaradan so they can reach their goals. In order to be approved for the high-risk gastric bypass surgery, most of the patients must abide by his strict 1200-calorie diet plan. That means they must battle their food addictions and stick to his low-carb, low-fat, high-protein program, which is no easy task.

Dr. Now previously opened up about why he has a “tough love” mentality with the individuals he treats, especially because it’s “difficult” for people to keep the weight off.

“It’s a daily challenge to work with some patients that can be self-destructive,” he told PEOPLE. “My job is not to get aggravated, but to find a way to motivate them to work hard to get to their goals. There are times where I think it’s necessary for some tough love and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration.”

“Severe obesity is a complex physical and psychological condition with many components. Not realizing how much of their struggle is psychological and not just physical can be the biggest obstacle for change with patients,” he explained. “Many refuse to admit they have any emotional compulsions or compulsive psychological disorders driving them to overeat.”

The famed bariatric doctor also addressed how they were able to get their desired results.

“Once we removed the physical compulsion to eat with weight loss surgery, we have our best window to get them to see that and address those issues that will lead to long-term success for them,” the TV personality said.

