When viewers were first introduced to Tamy Lyn Murrell on season 6 of My 600-Lb Life, she weighed 591 pounds. Viewers saw her shed 246 pounds with the help of Dr. Nowzaradan during her episode which re-airs on TV regularly, and since then, she’s had a new lease on life.

Where Is Tamy Lyn Today?

Tamy rarely shares photos on social media, so fans are overjoyed every time she offers a glimpse into her world. Her last Instagram post as of publication dates back to December 13, 2023, and she pictured a unique looking apple and posing a question to her followers.

“Has anyone ever had a apple like this, found it at thyme market for 2.99 a pound it taste kind of like a granny smith,” she wrote, with commenters quickly engaging.

A more personal update came in 2021, as Tamy posted a beaming family portrait.

“Went out with James and Zack for my birthday,” she shared via Facebook.

Courtesy Tamy Lyn Murrell/Facebook

Is Tamy Lyn Still Married?

Tamy reportedly confirmed that she reconciled with her husband, James, back in December 2019 after going through a rough patch in their relationship. The former patient of Dr. Now celebrated a milestone in her marriage, and shared the update with fans. “My husband sent me these beautiful flowers for our anniversary,” she shared in May 2021. “He is the best husband, love you so much.”

Is Tamy Lyn Still Losing Weight?

Tamy previously showed off weight loss progress while posing in a white blouse and black bottoms. “Got jeans the other day thought they are so cute,” she captioned photos at the time.

Courtesy Tamy Lyn/Facebook (2)

The Kentucky native has been posting updates regarding her fitness journey every so often via Facebook. Back in November 2020, she gave a peek at her festive decorations for Thanksgiving and shared her excitement for the holidays!

“I am so looking forward to tonight after years of not living life. I get [to] do all the things I wasn’t able to do,” she said on Halloween. “Got my costume and 5 jumbo bags of candy. Bring on the trick or treaters. Lol.”

While conversing with fans, Tamy revealed she’s still working on becoming the best version of herself after documenting her peaks and pitfalls on the show.

The reality star posted a photo of herself on Instagram in March 2019 and later revealed fans wouldn’t see any newer pics until her Where Are They Now? episode aired.

TLC/Youtube

During one scene, the TLC alum said her tendency to overeat started when she was a young girl.

Tamy had a tough time grieving after witnessing her father’s sudden death from a heart attack, especially because it deeply impacted her mother.

Unfortunately, her struggles continued as she got older. After years of being in a tumultuous relationship, Tamy’s eating addiction grew more intense as noted by her synopsis, which read, “She [became] a hermit after years of shame, and hopes to restart her life so she can better care for her son Zachary.”

Now, she is living life to the fullest!