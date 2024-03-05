Ever since the hit reality show My 600-Lb. Life premiered, fans have watched several patients lose thousands of pounds collectively. The doctor at the center of all of these success stories is Dr. Younan Nowzaradan.

The weight loss surgeon, who performs all of the procedures on My 600-Lb. Life, has become the main star of the TLC reality series. He’s in every episode, helping his patients before, during and after their surgeries, and many have lovingly dubbed him “Dr. Now.”

As Dr. Now is set to return on season 12 premiering on March 6, 2024, fans are likely wanting to learn more about his time on My 600-Lb. Life, his career, net worth and more.

How Old Is My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now?

Dr. Nowzaradan has been helping patients for over four decades. At 79-years-old, he looks great for his age — and he’s still hard at work!

What Is My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now’s Net Worth?

According to multiple reports, Dr. Now’s net worth is estimated to be about $6 million. This is likely a combination of his work as a go-to weight loss surgeon and his time on reality TV.

Where Is My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now From?

Before establishing a respected career in surgery in the United States, the doctor received his medical degree in 1970 from University of Tehran in Iran, where he was born and raised. Not long after, he moved to Tennessee for his general surgery residency, and then to Texas for his residency in thoracic surgery.

Is My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now Married or Have a Wife?

Dr. Now married his now ex-wife, Delores, in 1975, and the two had three children together. Their son Jonathan Nowzaradan has worked as a producer of My 600-Lb. Life, as well as fellow TLC shows Shipping Wars and Half Ton Teen. The Nowzaradans divorced in 2002 after 27 years of marriage.

Where Does My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now Work?

Dr. Nowzaradan has worked at a number of Houston-area hospitals, including First Street Hospital, Doctors Hospital at Tidwell, Renaissance Hospital, Surgery Specialty Hospital and University General Hospital.

What Procedures Does My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now Offer?

Though he specializes in gastric bypass surgery, Dr. Now does a variety of general, vascular and weight loss surgeries. Those include Roux-en Y gastric bypass, lap band system, gastric sleeve and revision surgery. Before approving patients for weight loss surgery, Dr. Now asks them to follow his 1,200-calorie diet plan.

TLC

What Are My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now’s Accomplishments?

Dr. Now was reportedly the first surgeon in Houston to propose, research and adopt laparoscopic surgery for some procedures that had never been considered. He also specializes in challenging surgical candidates who’ve been previously denied by other surgeons — particularly those over 600 pounds.

Was My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now Fired?

Rumors spread that Dr. Nowzaradan has been fired from the show, but there’s no truth to that. However, in 2012, he did experience some legal drama when he and his anesthesiologist were sued for malpractice. In the lawsuit, a woman claimed he’d left a “6.69 inch piece of tubing” inside of her after gastric sleeve surgery. The case was dismissed in 2013.

What Has Dr. Now Done Outside of ‘My 600-Lb. Life’?

In 2015, Dr. Nowzaradan released a book, Last Chance to Live, which focuses on what he’s learned in over 40 years of treating patients of obesity. He’s also appeared on other shows like Oprah, where he detailed his work with morbidly obese teen Billy Robbins.

My 600-Lb. Life’s Dr. Now Slammed Rumors He Died in 2021

In April 2021, Dr. Now shared a message to concerned fans amid rumors of his death at the time.

“I am definitely alive and well and still working to reverse obesity. Today I am doing surgery and my office has informed me we have received many calls asking about me since there are false headlines & rumors of my passing,” he wrote via Instagram at the time. “I can assure you these headlines are false. In fact, there are many false headlines out there about me, but these are the common tides we navigate and one must keep doing the work we are meant to do. Please spread the word to ensure to truth prevails. Take care.”