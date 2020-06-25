Pushing fear aside. Brandon Scott made his reality TV debut on season 7 of My 600-Lb Life and ended up becoming one of the greatest weight-loss triumphs on the show. The TLC personality began his journey at 718 pounds and showed his willpower to make a change, even though it was no simple task. Luckily, he had the support of his girlfriend, Taylor Kunce, while improving his diet and exercise habits. What is he up to today? Get an update after his incredible weight loss.

What Is Brandon Doing Today?

Living the dream! Brandon’s episode showed him trying to achieve three goals: losing weight, pursuing a music career and taking his relationship with Taylor to the next level. Since then, he’s checked all of them off his list.

In June 2019, Brandon announced their engagement. “I never thought I’d see the day when I get to ask the girl of my dreams the most important question of my life! God is awesome. She said yes,” the groom-to-be gushed in his message.

After his time on the show wrapped, Brandon immersed himself in music and has continued to share videos of him and Taylor performing on social media.

“Here is my new song guys, I hope you enjoy it!” the star wrote next to a video of him singing “Call on Jesus,” which he wrote himself. Brandon also posted a clip of a cover he and Taylor did of “Walls Down” in April.

How Much Weight Did He Lose?

Brandon ventured to Houston, Texas, from Columbus, Ohio, and put his trust in Dr. Younan Nowzaradan (a.k.a. Dr. Now) to guide him on that difficult path of losing weight and it clearly worked out for the best. With the surgeon’s assistance, he lost 335 pounds. He was struggling with lymphedema while filming, which is swelling caused by a lymphatic system blockage, and yet, he still took the trip.

What Are His Secrets to Keeping Off the Extra Pounds?

The season 7 alum said he usually eats foods with low to no carbs at all, and does the same with sugars and fats to maintain his trimmer physique. “I made a batch of egg bites to freeze and reheat for breakfast on the go! Each one has 1/3 of a large egg, 1/3 ounces of hot breakfast sausage, and a sprinkle of reduced-fat cheese in the middle and on top,” he shared with his Facebook followers in March. “A great and tasty option for the Fit Fun Foodies of the world!” Brandon added.

What an inspiration!