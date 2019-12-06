The New Season of ‘My 600-lb Life’ Will Be Full of Heart-Wrenching Moments and Triumphs: Watch the Trailer!

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. TLC’s reality show My 600-lb Life will be returning next year with “drastic weight loss journeys like you’ve never seen before.” In the emotional trailer released on Thursday, December 5, it gives viewers a glimpse at the season 8 participants working with Dr. Nowzaradan to get their health back on track.

“In the morning, I wake up and I’m disappointed that I’m alive,” one man says at the beginning of the clip, as it shows his fellow castmates struggling to go about their daily routines. “Never in a million years did I ever think I would be the largest person most people will have ever met,” another woman reveals about how she’s coping.

TLC

The trailer also illustrates another thing all of the stars have in common — a love for eating, which has led to serious issues. “Losing weight is impossible because food is like a drug to me,” a different man explains.

Of course, their personal woes also impact the people closest to them. “It’s hard to think about having to bury the person I love and we haven’t really lived our life together yet,” one woman shares while talking about how it hurts her.

“You’re killing yourself with this bulls–t and I’m not f–king sticking around for it,” another relative claps back.

All of the new My 600-lb Life stars are very candid about their feelings throughout the process and many are determined to overcome this obstacle, because it’s “now or never.”

It’s going to be a long and arduous road, but the season 8 cast will be doing whatever it takes since quitting is not an option. While getting the help from Dr. Now, most patients will be put on a low-carb, low-fat and high-protein meal plan before being approved for any type of surgery.

Just a few days ago, the renowned surgeon shared a statement about the importance of eating nutritiously.

TLC

“A healthy diet is imperative to your health and weight loss goals. Food is either fueling your body for better health or fueling disease,” Dr. Now wrote. He also addressed how it’s OK to take baby steps when trying to reach a desired outcome.

“Exercise can increase your overall energy levels and improve mood,” the TV personality explained. “You may have seen some of my patients, under my supervision, starting off by getting the mail or walking to the end of the street.”

Clearly, there will be plenty of triumphs and tribulations on the upcoming episodes!

The new season of My 600-Lb Life premieres on TLC Wednesday, January 1, at 8 p.m. ET.