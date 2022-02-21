The patients featured on My 600-Lb Life are very candid about their extreme weight loss journeys, from allowing cameras to document their embarrassing bathroom routines to the difficulties of staying on a strict diet. However, there are many parts of the show that fans don’t know. These behind-the-scenes secrets that remain off-screen reveal that although the series is factual in what they show, there’s always more to the story.

For example, season 3’s Amber Rachdi called the show a “crummy experience” in a Facebook comment, despite undergoing an incredible transformation.

“They exert a certain kind of pressure and lack a human touch sometimes,” she wrote. “They assumed we would be difficult and were rather forceful with their demands? It didn’t feel good, respectful or mutually beneficial working with the production [sad face emoji]. There are lovely individuals on their payroll, and I met some incredible people, but it definitely wasn’t an experience I want to repeat.”

Dr. Nowzaradan said it’s just as tough to help show participants who aren’t committed to their fitness and well-being. “It’s a daily challenge to work with some patients that can be self-destructive,” the famed bariatric surgeon told People in 2017, revealing he always strives to push them in a positive direction.

“My job is not to get aggravated but to find a way to motivate them to work hard to get to their goals. There are times where I think it’s necessary for some tough love, and I have to be stern with them, so I show some of my concern and frustration,” he added. “Even during those times, my job is to find a way to work with them to get their weight to a healthy place. They are the patient because they need help, and it’s my job to help them no matter what.”

The TLC show has been on the air since 2012 and season 10 premiered in November 2021. It appears fans will get to see more weight loss journeys in the future because producers announced there was a casting call last February.

Below are nine alleged and untold truths about the show.