Congrats! Miranda Lambert and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin, celebrated their first anniversary on the same day as the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26.

“One year ❤️,” Miranda, 36, captioned a photo of the duo on their wedding day. “I’m so happy to walk through this life with you. Thank you, Brendan, for making me the proudest wife and stepmom. You are the reason for all my new smile lines.

I love you. #MrsMcLoughlin.”

Stephen Lovekin/Shutterstock

The couple may have chosen not to attend the award show in favor of celebrating privately instead. Miranda is nominated for Best Country Song for “It All Comes Out In The Wash,” the lead single off of her album Wildcard. She’s also up for Best Country Album for Interstate Gospel, an album she did with her band Pistol Annies.

The singer has been nominated sixteen previous times for Grammy Awards. She won the Grammy for Best Female Country Vocal Performance for “The House That Built Me” and was awarded Best Country Album for Platinum in 2015.

Miranda and her hubby may be over attending these awards shows. They made their first public appearance together at the 54th Academy of Country Music Awards on April 7, and have been a pretty regular fixture at similar industry events ever since. For instance, they walked the red carpet at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards in Nashville on November 13 and seemed very happy to be there with one another.

It’s likely that Brendan, 28, knows these events are generally par for the course when you’re the husband of a music superstar. He’s already gotten used to living in Nashville with her, and a source exclusively told In Touch in July, “He loves Tennessee and wouldn’t move back to New York because he’s so happy there. He loves the Tennessee lifestyle.”

“His friends are understanding but joke with him about how he ‘left them’ for her because he doesn’t come home often to see them,” the source continued. To be fair, Brendan might not have a whole lot of time to do so since he’s also running around to awards shows and other events with his wife.

Congrats again to the happy couple! They were definitely missed at the award show.