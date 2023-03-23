The cast of 1000-Lb. Sisters have experienced several ups and downs in their love lives since making their reality TV debut in 2020. While Tammy Slaton has gotten married, Amy Slaton has split from her estranged husband, Michael Halterman.

Who Has ‘100-Lb. Sisters’ Star Tammy Slaton Dated?

Tammy opened up about her relationship with Phillip Redmond during season 2 of the TLC show.

After being linked in 2021, fans watched Tammy and Phillip’s relationship unravel as it was met with disapproval from her family. During a 2021 episode, she reacted to her sister Amy concerns that he goes by “BBW King” on Instagram.

“I’ve got a lot on my mind. A lot on my plate,” Amy told Tammy. “I can’t handle your drama, so at the end of the day you have to make your own choices.”

When Tammy told Amy that she doesn’t expect her to “handle her drama,” the younger sister responded, “You can date whoever the hell you want, but if you want a mistake it’s on you, girl. I can’t be your mom.”

Tammy and Phillip weren’t meant to be and she confirmed their split in August 2022.

However, Tammy didn’t stay single for long. She met Caleb Willingham at an Ohio-based weight loss facility that they were both living at. After about one month of dating, they became engaged in October 2022.

The couple tied the knot in November 2022, while their wedding was documented during the season 4 finale on March 21, 2023.

Who Has ‘100-Lb. Sisters’ Star Amy Slaton Dated?

When 1000-Lb. Sisters first premiered, Amy was already married to Michael. After meeting when she was still in high school, the pair got married on March 15, 2019.

The couple welcomed baby No. 1, son Gage, in November 2020, followed by their second son, Glenn, on July 5, 2022.

While Amy and Michael appeared to be happy with their relationship during season 4, split rumors began to circulate in February 2023 when The Sun reported that she and her sons moved out of their shared home in Kentucky. Additionally, Amy was believed to be living with Tammy amid her marital problems.

Three weeks later, In Touch confirmed that Michael filed for divorce on March 13, 2023. The mill operator filed for dissolution of marriage with children, according to Kentucky court records viewed by In Touch.

Keep scrolling to see which couples featured on 1000-Lb. Sisters are still together and who has called it quits.