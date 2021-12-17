1,000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is ready for there to be even less of her following a 140-pound weight loss. Now, she’s dealing with excess skin after dropping from 400 pounds to 260, even though she still wants to reach her goal weight of 150 pounds. Amy is ready to turn to plastic surgery to get rid of her loose skin.

In a preview clip for the TLC show’s December 20 episode, Amy, who gave birth to son Gage in November 2020, revealed to her husband, Michael, that when she goes to places like the park, “I get so worn out because I’m carrying around so much excess skin,” citing that she weighted 260 pounds the last time she stepped on a scale. “I’ve been working hard to get this weight off. My ultimate goal is like 150. But now it’s like, hard to lose weight,” she lamented, adding, “There’s so much excess skin. My weight is plateauing.”

“To me it’s ugly, the way it looks,” Amy shared, while lifting up her arm to show the sagging skin beneath. “It makes me feel unattractive. I don’t feel sexy with all of this skin. I felt more confident when I was 400 pounds, but I had a lot of health problems back then.”

Amy then revealed how insecure she feels, telling producers, “Now, I have all of this excess skin, and now, I feel like people are watching me and judging me a lot more.” She went on to reveal the parts of her body where she’d like the skin removed through plastic surgery, including underneath her chin, her arms, and how she wants “perky” instead of “floppy t-ts,” saying, “I want them to look healthy and not just skin flaps.”

Amy also reflected on how Gage has become a “bottomless pit” when it comes to eating, which reminds her “so much” of her sister, Tammy. “He eats more than I do. It’s scary, because I don’t want him to be 600 pounds. I don’t want him to be fat,” Amy revealed in a confessional.

“My son means the world to me, so I want what’s best for him. I don’t want him to struggle like me and Tammy did with our weight,” Amy continued, adding, “I want him to be a normal, healthy weight. So, he doesn’t have to worry about the bullies in school or anything like that.”

1000-lb Sisters airs Mondays at 10 p.m. on TLC.