Fans watched several American reality stars travel abroad to find their dream partners during season 1 of TLC’s latest dating show, Match Me Abroad. Throughout the show, the cast recruited the help of matchmakers Katrina Němcová, Juan Nino and Nina Kharoufeh to help find their ideal significant other. So, where are the stars today?

Where Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Harold?

Harold Davis II caught the attention of fans when it traveled to Prague and was set up with Michaela. They got off to a great start and Harold even considered proposing after two dates.

Harold asked Michaela to be his girlfriend during the July 30 episode, though she said it was too soon. However, the continued to get to know each other without putting a label on their relationship.

Harold is seemingly back in New Mexico after filming, though it’s not clear if he and Michaela continued to pursue their relationship. It does seem like they’re still in touch, as he took to social media on August 7 to tease that there’s more to their story than the show featured.

Where Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Michelle?

During season 1 of the show, Michelle Johnson was set up with Pavol during her trip to Prague. They took a liking to each other during their first date, which had to pair ask personal questions about their sex lives while as they attended a masquerade-themed dinner.

Pavol even took Michelle to the airport following their date, which hinted they might pursue their romance off camera. While Michelle is seemingly back in North Carolina, she hinted that there might still be a future with Pavol.

“I’m waiting to see what y’all think before I do my tell-all. What do you figure has happened since #matchmeabroad? Have I been back to Prague?” she wrote via Instagram on August 8. “To a different continent entirely? Was Pavol there?! And: is a first meeting (on International TV, no less) really enough to build a life on, or just the start of a potentially great story?”

Where Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Susan?

Susan Boasi found the connection with Colombian graphic designer Mauricio.

After their successful second date, the New York native couldn’t help but gush about her new potential partner. “I’m having such a great time with Mauricio,” she said in a confessional. “He’s artistic. He’s talented. He’s my age – super handsome. Juan finally gets in the lane that he should have been in, and I’m grateful for that.” She teases, “He’s kind of redeemed himself a little bit, not by much, by just a little bit.”

While Susan doesn’t share much about her personal life online, she does run an Instagram account for her Havanese dog, Calliope. In recent months, the adorable pet has been seen spending time in New York City. So, it’s safe to assume that Susan hasn’t made her way back to Colombia full-time.

Where Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Nathaly?

During the June 25 episode, fans watched Nathaly Leonidas June 25 episode, go on a date with Colombia native, Alejandro.

“Talking about your spiritual journey is such a personal thing,” she said in a confessional. “So being vulnerable, and talking about something so intimate so personally, those are qualities that I’d want in a partner. So, it’s really great.”

After Alejandro revealed that he can talk to angels, Nathaly was left in shock when he added that he doesn’t tell women this secret because he believes he won’t “get laid” if they know about his beliefs.

“I think it’s cool, but I definitely need to hear more about it, and I also am curious how this is connected to him not getting laid,” she said in a confessional. “And I’m really confused on that.”

It’s not clear if Nathaly and Alejandro tried to make their romance work after filming ended, though she is seemingly back in her native California. However, she appeared to love her time in Colombia and has shared several photos from the trip via her Instagram page.

TLC

Where Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Chad?

Chad Gupton traveled to Colombia to meet his dream girl, Maria, during season 1 of the reality show. While he was initially nervous to meet in person, Chad instantly felt a connection and even tried to become engaged after their second date. However, Maria said she thought they would be better off as friends.

The Tennessee native didn’t take the rejection well and abruptly left Colombia. Following his departure, he turned to Juan to discuss the failed relationship. The matchmaker said the relationship didn’t work out because he reverted back to his old ways that resulted in the end of his three engagements.

Chad and Juan then called Maria to apologize, though she didn’t answer and sent the call to voicemail. While things didn’t work out between Chad and Maria, he is currently in a relationship with a woman named Verena Neunzig, according to his Facebook page.

Where Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Stanika?

Fans watched Stanika Banks fall for Morocco native Noureddine. After the pair bonded over their shared traditional views of relationships, the Mississippi native met his family and they all hit it off.

Stanika eventually had to go back to the United States. However, things didn’t slow down between the couple, and they started planning their future together as they attempted to get Noureddine to visit her.

She confirmed they’re still going strong on August 7 and teased they were planning a “7-day adventure” via her Instagram Stories. “We’ll delve into the charms of Marrakech, exploring both the old and new city, indulging in delicious food, experiencing vibrant nightlife, engaging in spontaneous activities, prioritizing self-care, and enjoying some relaxing moments together,” Stanika shared, adding that fans will also get the opportunity to meet the couple.

Where Is ‘Match Me Abroad’ Star Mark?

Mark Scafidi is another Match Me Abroad star that traveled to Morocco in hopes of finding a partner.

During his trip, Mark was matched with a woman named Houda and they seemed to hit it off.

Unfortunately, their relationship took a negative turn when Houda asked Mark if Nina had set him up with other women. When he revealed he had more dates lined up, Houda said he had to choose between her and the other women.

Mark ultimately decided to leave his other dates behind and pursue a relationship with Houda, though it was too late, and she stood him up.

While Mark didn’t find lasting love with Houda, he seems to be enjoying life and regularly shares photos of his travels on Instagram.