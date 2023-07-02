Match Me Abroad is taking international love to new heights and fans are curious if Harold and his Prague beauty, Michaela, were able to make their romance work. Keep reading to find out if Harold and Michaela are still together.

Harold is a 41-year-old artist from New Mexico and after finding success in his career in the health field, he was looking for someone to share it with.

“I feel I’m very close to living the life I’ve always wanted,” he said during his debut on the May 14 episode. “I have friends, a cool apartment, the only thing I’m missing is true love.”

Harold, who is autistic, is vocal about the struggles he faces while trying to relate with others. Enlisting the help of Katarina, a Czech Republic-based matchmaker, Harold traveled to Prague in hopes of finding a life-long partner.

“American women, they’re playing games and they’re not serious,” Harold told producers. “I’ve had a hard time trying to relate to other people when they don’t say exactly what they want. So I really had my heart set on Eastern European women.”

Following Harold’s arrival in Prague, it’s clear Katerina had her work cut out for her. After a wardrobe makeover, he was set up with Michaela, a woman with whom shared similar interests.

“On paper, Michaela sounds like she could be the one for me,” the radiation protection technician told producers during the June 18 episode. “She enjoys sci-fi. We have the same love for the same things and I think we’ll be a good match.”

TLC

Are Match Me Abroad’s Harold and Michaela Still Together?

Harold and Michaela have yet to confirm their relationship status, but there’s a good sign the pair are seemingly still together.

In June 2023, Harold shared throwback photos from his trip to Prague and specifically nodded toward the blonde beauty.

“Prague Cultural Museum, is it just me or does the first bust kind of look like Michaela?” he captioned a carousel of photos. “Maybe I just see her everywhere now.”

Fans took to the comment section to applaud the match and hoped that Harold and Michaela continued their romance post show.

“I’m so happy for you. She seems like a lovely lady. And you’re a great guy,” one user wrote. Meanwhile, another added, “Y’all are so perfect together!”

While Harold didn’t respond to the fan’s comment, he left a subtle hint by “liking” the response.