Match Me Abroad fans watched Stanika Banks fall for Noureddine during season 1 of TLC’s latest dating reality show, which follows Americans as they travel abroad to find their perfect partners. Following the finale on August 6, fans are likely wondering if the couple is still together.

How Did ‘Match Me Abroad’ Stars Stanika and Noureddine Meet?

During season 1, Stanika traveled to Morocco to find her dream man with the help of matchmaker Nina Kharoufeh. She was soon set up with Noureddine and they instantly hit it off. However, they hit a roadblock when Noureddine had to travel out of the country for work and the Mississippi native was forced to consider other romantic options.

As she pursued other relationships, Stanika had a hard time finding someone who shared her old-school values when it comes to dating.

Stanika eventually decided that she wanted to pursue a relationship with Noureddine and he invited her to meet his family. The meeting was a success and Noureddine’s parents seemingly approved of their budding relationship. Additionally, Stanika made it clear she was willing to accept the Moroccan culture by wearing a traditional dress and following specific customs during the meeting.

What Happened During the Season 1 Finale of ‘Match Me Abroad’?

Stanika returned home to the United States during the season 1 finale and couldn’t get her mind off of Noureddine.

Viewers watched the pair make plans for their future, though learned that booking a ticket to the U.S. wouldn’t be easy for Noureddine. “They have to check his bank account, he has to go through interviews,” Stanika explained about the process. “It’s just a lot of steps to get him to America.”

Noureddine asked Stanika to send him an official invitation to visit her in order to speed up the visa process and revealed he planned to tell immigration officials he was traveling to visit his “future wife.”

“The next time when I see you, I want to spend all the time with you, to feel you close physically,” he told her. “I want to feel you around me. I want to touch you. I want to kiss you. I want to be with you.”

Stanika and Noureddine’s feelings were mutual, though she revealed that he had to impress her family in order to get engaged. “I could see a life with Noureddine, possibly kids, and marriage,” she said in a confessional. “I’m open to moving to Morocco but the goal is to continue our relationship and then go from there.”

As they struggled to get Noureddine to the U.S., the couple made plans for Stanika to visit him soon in Morocco.

TLC

Are ‘Match Me Abroad’ Stars Stanika and Noureddine Still Together?

One day after the season 1 finale aired, Stanika confirmed that she and Noureddine are going strong and teased an upcoming “7-day adventure” they’re planning together in Morocco.

“We’ll delve into the charms of Marrakech, exploring both the old and new city, indulging in delicious food, experiencing vibrant nightlife, engaging in spontaneous activities, prioritizing self-care, and enjoying some relaxing moments together,” she wrote via her Instagram Stories on August 7, adding that fans will also get the opportunity to meet the couple.