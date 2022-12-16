’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Loren and Alexei Brovarnik Have Turned Their Apartment Into a Home: Photos

Home goals! 90 Day Fiancé stars Loren Brovarnik (née Gladstone) and Alexei Brovarnik have turned their apartment into a home for their family of five.

Loren and Alexei currently reside in Hallandale Beach, Florida, with their three kids. After tying the knot in 2015, they welcomed their first child, son Shai Josef Brovarnik, in April 2020. Then in August 2021, Loren gave birth to their second son, Asher Noah Brovarnik. Ariel Raya Brovarnik was later born in September 2022.

Fans first met the couple during season 3 of 90 Day Fiancé. After appearing on season 1 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and on several episodes of Pillow Talk, Loren and Alexei starred on their own show, Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, beginning in January 2022.

During season 2 of Loren & Alexei: After the 90 Days, which premiered in December 2022, fans watched the reality star couple search for a larger home as the Florida native was pregnant with Asher.

While they seem happy with their current apartment, Loren and Alexei have discussed the possibility of moving to Israel. In a teaser clip for the show’s second season, they spoke to Loren’s parents, Bryan and Marlene Goldstone, about the idea while on a family trip to Israel.

“Alex and I agree that it’s important for our kids to experience where [he] is from to understand the culture,” Loren said during a joint confessional. “But it’s a complete change, it’s not moving to a different state where you still understand American culture. You’re moving around the world to a completely different culture.”

The pair were later met with hesitation from Bryan and Marlene after they brought up the idea.

“We’re thinking about going to Israel. Not for the trip, for living there for a little bit,” the Israel native explained before asking his in-laws, “Overall, what do you think for the kids to grow in Israel for about five, six years?”

Bryan and Marlene made it clear that they didn’t approve, with Loren’s mom responding, “I think it’s awful, because I’m not going to be part of it.”

In a following confessional, Bryan asked, “What man would ask his wife and children to do this?” He then admitted the possibility of Loren moving was “one of the reasons” he didn’t want her to marry an Israeli man.

