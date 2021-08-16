Mama June Shannon revealed she split from longtime boyfriend Geno Doak during a new Instagram Live, claiming they no longer have anything to do with each other.

“Listen, Geno is not in the f–kin’ picture,” the reality star’s pal said in the clip captured by TMZ on Monday, August 16, leading Shannon to speak out.

“If you want to know where Geno is, he’s got an Instagram,” the WE tv star, 42, declared during their discussion, spelling out his name for listeners. “If you want to know where he’s at, that’s his business. That’s not part of my life, hasn’t been.”

Doak did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

The date of their breakup was not revealed in the Live, nor the reason. Up until this point, Shannon and Doak, 45, had been together for around five years. Fans got to meet him during season 1 of her hit reality show Mama June: From Not to Hot.

On August 12, news broke about Doak’s legal troubles stemming from their arrest in March 2019. Although Shannon avoided jail time, Doak was sentenced to 16 months behind bars for a crack cocaine case in Alabama after securing a plea deal.

In recent months, Shannon has been very vocal about wanting a fresh start with her life and her kids, previously opening up about her former drug use, getting sober and her romance with Doak ahead of the Mama June: Road to Redemption premiere.

“I go to all these different rehabs and speak and give back my gift,” the mom of four told Entertainment Tonight in March. “That honestly is what keeps me clean, what keeps me sober because there’s people that are fighting that fight that I know I fought through. It gives me so much more gratitude than you will ever imagine, and they give so much more back to me than I can ever give to them.”

In June, Shannon reunited with all of her daughters, Anna, 26, Jessica, 24, Lauryn, 21, and Alana, 15, for the first time in six years to celebrate Lauryn’s baby shower.

Prior to that, Shannon gushed over then-pregnant Lauryn, telling In Touch how grateful she was that Lauryn allowed Alana to live with her during and after Shannon’s rehab stint in Florida.

“[Lauryn] is doing really, really good,” Shannon said in March. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure to Alana], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together.”