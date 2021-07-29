Mama June Shannon showed off her long makeover while sharing an inspirational message about staying strong through adversity.

On Thursday, July 29, the Mama June: Road to Redemption star, 41, posed for a selfie to debut her glamorous new look. “Through it all I try to keep a smile on my face,” she wrote via Instagram Stories while playing Bryan Martin’s song “Beauty in the Struggle.”

June smiled big as she gave the first glimpse of herself with a crimped style that draped down past her shoulders. The WE tv personality likely used a weave or extensions in her latest photo, having previously shown off a much shorter ‘do after getting pampered in a Beverly Hills salon in September. At the time, June opted to get a bob haircut, lighter color and a blowout courtesy of stylist Pamela Brogardi.

June’s new look comes days after the arrival of her new grandson, Bentley Jameson Efird, on July 21. In the weeks before his birth, June reunited with all four of her daughters at Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird’s baby shower, marking the first time she had seen them all in person in six years.

The From Not to Hot star could be seen standing alongside then-pregnant Lauryn, 21, Jessica “Chubbs” Shannon, 24, Anna “Chickadee” Cardwell, 26, and Alana “Honey Boo Boo” Thompson, 15, in family photos captured during the event.

June’s youngest daughter, Alana, has been staying with Lauryn since early 2020 so June could focus on her sobriety journey after completing a stint in rehab. And for taking on that role, June exclusively told In Touch she would forever be grateful and appreciative of Lauryn’s help.

“[Lauryn] is doing really, really good,” the mom of four revealed to In Touch in March, weeks before Lauryn announced she was pregnant with baby No. 2. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together.”

“I’ve been seeing [Alana and Lauryn] on social media and stuff like that,” June continued. “So, you know, I’ve been keeping up. Mom never stops with an addiction or no addiction.”