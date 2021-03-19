Exclusive Mama June Says Pumpkin Is ‘Doing Really Good’ as a Mother Figure to Honey Boo Boo: ‘I’m Proud of Her’

Mama June Shannon says she is “really proud” of daughter Lauryn “Pumpkin” Efird for taking care of younger sister Alana Thompson (a.k.a. Honey Boo Boo) in an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“[Lauryn] is doing really, really good,” the WE tv personality, 41, tells In Touch in an update. “Even though she didn’t have to step up [as a mother figure], she did, and you know, in our family … we’ve always stuck together.”

Dana Mixer / MEGA

Last year, Lauryn took Alana, 15, into her home with husband Joshua Efird and the couple’s 2-year-old daughter, Ella, while June was focusing on her sobriety. In January 2021, the Family Crisis star, 21, confirmed her younger sister was still staying with her after June finished her stint in a rehab facility located in Florida.

“I knew that Alana wasn’t gonna be living with [dad Mike ‘Sugar Bear’ Thompson] because Sugar Bear only ever has anything to do with Alana when we’re in production,” June tells In Touch.

“Outside of that … [Lauryn] has done really good,” the TV star adds. “You know, I’ve been seeing them on social media and stuff like that. So, you know, I’ve been keeping up. Mom never stops with an addiction or no addiction.”

Lauryn recently shared a playful snap with Alana while celebrating International Women’s Day on March 8. Prior to that, the Toddlers & Tiaras alum defended Lauryn and June in the comments section of an Instagram post.

Milla Cochran/startraksphoto.com; Courtesy of Alana Thompson/Instagram

“Ion to [sic] much care what y’all gotta say about me. But one thing y’all ain’t finna do is [sic] talk about my mama and my sister,” Alana replied to naysayers, praising both of them for their hard work. “My mom is now sober [for] almost a year and I couldn’t be prouder of her and yes, I’m being raised by my sister but hey, I think she’s doing a damn good job at it!”

June says fans will get to see her and boyfriend Geno Doak “coming out of rehab and becoming clean” in upcoming episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption.

“We’re actually still in production,” she tells In Touch, noting the coronavirus pandemic pushed back some of their previous filming dates. June says viewers will also watch her “trying to mend” her relationship with her kids post-rehab, as well as her “giving back to the recovery community.”

New episodes of Mama June: Road to Redemption air Fridays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on WE tv.