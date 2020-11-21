On a mission! From Not to Hot reality star June Shannon, better known as Mama June, reveals the diet and fitness changes she is implementing into her daily lifestyle to lose 70 pounds in an exclusive interview with In Touch.

“I’m doing gluten-free and dairy-free as much as possible,” the mother of four, 41, shares about her switch-ups. “For me, everybody says cut out bread and pasta. I’m not a really big bread or pasta person anyway, so that’s not a big issue for me.”

“Outside of that, that’s pretty much all that I do. I mean, I barely eat anyways. I was surprised when I actually gained that much weight,” June adds.

Broadimage/Shutterstock

The Sunshine State resident reveals she faced a setback in her weight loss journey amid the coronavirus quarantine. June admits it was difficult to stay on her grind while focusing on her health and well-being after a stint in rehab with boyfriend Geno Doak for struggles with addiction. In recent weeks, she started exercising outdoors again when possible.

“Honestly, because we’re in South Florida, they’re starting to shut stuff down and they’ve been restrictive,” she tells In Touch. “It just pretty much is being able to walk on the beach or kind of just do my own thing because it is hard,” the TV personality explains. “They’re [stricter] down here, especially with the [coronavirus] numbers starting to go up again.”

MEGA

June even opens up about her meal plan and what she likes to eat on a regular basis. “I love breakfast, but I’m not a big breakfast eater. I don’t normally get up [until around] 12 o’clock,” the Georgia native says. “I’ll just boil like a bunch of eggs and only eat a boiled egg and then those P3 protein packs, [Geno and I] love. So, I’m more of a snacker instead of a full-meal kind of person.”

After completing rehab, June and Geno, 45, celebrated moving into a new condo in Fort Pierce, Florida. They also both “touched up” their appearances together. The Toddlers and Tiaras alum opted to get chin and neck liposuction as well as a new set of veneers. Geno got new veneers of his own and underwent gastric sleeve surgery in addition to getting a lipoma removed from his neck and head.

It looks like 2021 will be an even more transformative year for June and Geno.