After growing up on reality TV with her siblings on TLC’s Jon & Kate Plus 8, Mady Gosselin appeared to shade her out-of-the-ordinary upbringing in a new video posted on TikTok.

“How I sleep knowing that I can’t relate to this lyric because I had an extremely unconventional childhood AND I have ADHD,” Mady, 20, began her caption on Monday, July 19, referring to a line from Olivia Rodrigo’s song, “Enough for You,” in which the singer belts out the lyrics, “And maybe I’m just not as interesting / As the girls you had before.”

Mady then quipped about herself in a message above the clip, admitting that she may appear a “little TOO interesting” to others.

Last month, the former Kate Plus Date star made a rare appearance on Instagram, sharing a beaming new photo with her dog. Mady was all smiles in the outdoor snap showing “two besties in an open field.” More recently, she shared another throwback photo with her school pals captured in Rochester, New York.

Her latest social media posts come in the wake of coparenting drama involving her parents, Jon Gosselin and Kate Gosselin, who married in 1999 and split in 2009.

In June, the DJ, 44, was an open book about his estranged relationship with his kids, revealing that he has “hope” about getting on better terms with Mady, Cara, Alexis, Aaden, Leah and Joel, who live with Kate, 46, in her new North Carolina home. Jon previously speculated that Kate may have caused a further wedge between him and the kids staying with her.

Tlc-Tv/Kobal/Shutterstock; Courtesy of Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Jon gained full custody of daughter Hannah and son Collin in 2018 and said he is keeping his fingers crossed that time will heal all wounds with the rest of his kids. “I hope one day maybe they just knock on my door or maybe drop me a line or text me,” he told HollywoodLife. “Something like that.”

Despite there being constant tension between Jon and Kate, an insider previously told In Touch in October that Mady prefers “to stay out of it,” and has been making school “her priority.”

“She’s made friends, dated a little and while she doesn’t crave the limelight right now, she hasn’t necessarily ruled out a return to TV,” the source said. “Maybe someday they can have a spinoff to see what she and her siblings are up to.”