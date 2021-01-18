The hairdo we all remember. Mady Gosselin poked fun at her mom Kate Gosselin’s iconic mid-2000s hair in a new TikTok video after returning home from college.

In the playful clip, Mady, 20, reminisced about how Kate, 45, used to style it while filming the earlier seasons of their family’s TLC reality show Jon & Kate Plus 8. At the time, her mom sported side-swept bangs in the front and a cropped, spiky look in the back. Kate bid her short hair adieu in 2010 and has since grown it out.

@madygosselin i made this so long ago but here it is now for u all ♬ original sound – madelyn

“I made this so long ago, but here it is now for [you] all,” Mady captioned a clip shared over the weekend, showing her laughing at images of Kate’s throwback hair when she looked up the word “Karen” on Google. “Disrespect my mom?” the beginning of the video read.

Kate previously discussed how her mane became a cultural phenomenon in a 2009 interview. “It’s my attitude! Everybody wants it. It’s work,” the mom of eight told People at the time. “I have very, very thick hair, so it’s not going to work for everybody. I’ve seen people come through the book line with thin hair and [it] just won’t work. My hair stylist gets calls from all across the country.”

The TV personality started wearing hair extensions while shooting Dancing With the Stars in 2010 and her look continues to evolve to this day.

By 2015, her former ‘do became a hot topic again when Justin Bieber rocked a similar style at the star-studded MTV Video Music Awards. The “Yummy” singer even took to Instagram with side-by-side photos of them, which Kate had the ultimate reaction to during a follow-up interview.

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram; Shutterstock

“I do see some resemblance to my former hairstyle — Justin’s is a current take on it, yes! And it’s OK, he can have it!” she quipped to Cosmopolitan. “It was more of a way to avoid having an all-day bed head when my focus was on eight kids, all of whom were 5 years old and younger … With this style, I think Justin may have more time to focus on his music and less on his hair!”

In recent weeks, Mady has been enjoying time with mom Kate and siblings Alexis, Aaden and Joel after they all celebrated the holidays together. In November, Kate even left a cute comment on the college student’s charcuterie board post, which was captioned, “This was very millennial of me.”

“So delicious! Even my fashionista girl can cook, right Mad?” the Kate Plus Date star wrote with a wink emoji, sweetly adding, “Thank you, my girls, for taking control of the cooking today so I could focus on sorting and packing. :)”