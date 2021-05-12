Jon and Kate Gosselin have taken a “lay low” approach to posting about their children’s personal lives on social media, a source exclusively tells In Touch after the exes seemingly snubbed their sextuplets by not posting a 17th birthday tribute.

“Some are saying it was the kids’ idea [to post less],” notes the insider. “As far as I know, it wasn‘t anything specific that happened but it was mutually agreed upon. I don‘t even think Jon and Kate had an actual conversation about it, but I do know that Jon‘s girlfriend Colleen [Conrad] thinks it‘s a great idea, too.”

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 stars have been keeping a low profile on social media for months now. Kate, 46, hasn’t shared any content on Instagram since July 2020 while Jon, 44, last uploaded a photo to the platform in December 2020.

However, the former flames did previously share sweet messages in honor of their sextuplets Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel, Aaden and Collin turning 16 last year.

In the wake of Jon and Kate’s 2009 divorce, the Gosselin family has continued to make headlines for their lengthy and tense custody battle. In addition to the sextuplets, they are also parents to twins Cara and Mady, both 20, whom they welcomed in October 2000. Just a few months ago, Kate relocated to a new home in North Carolina after selling their former Pennsylvania abode in January.

Jon was awarded custody of Hannah and Collin back in 2018, but he has struggled to remain on good terms with his other six children. While stopping by The Dr. Oz Show in November 2020, the DJ said it had been two years since he last spoke to them. In an effort to rebuild their bond, it appears Jon and Kate are trying to keep their drama out of the limelight and off social media.

“The family has been in the spotlight enough, the younger kids from the day they were born,” the insider tells In Touch. “Jon and Kate know they can’t keep them off social media forever, but they don’t need to post anything about them. It’s pretty much up to the kids, so who knows how long this will last.”