Serving face. Mady Gosselin stunned in a rare new portrait she shared on Instagram following family drama with her dad, Jon Gosselin.

“Passport photo cheeeeck,” the 20-year-old captioned the snap on Wednesday, October 7, garnering comparisons of iCarly actress Miranda Cosgrove.

It appears Mady is looking forward to some traveling in the future, months after it was revealed she was heading home from college to live with her mom Kate Gosselin amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

“When you’re home for six months because of the coronavirus and you and your mom are going to fight,” she wrote via a TikTok video shared in March, confirming she would be staying with Kate for a bit. “If I had a nickel for every time my college shut down unexpectedly and made everyone go home during my freshman year,” Mady quipped in another post about the unexpected circumstances.

Just a few weeks ago, tensions in her family spiked amid her brother Collin’s physical abuse accusations against Jon, 43. After Kate, 45, alleged Jon is a “violent and abusive person” in a follow-up interview, he vehemently denied the claims.

The former Jon and Kate Plus 8 star’s rep doubled down and said Jon is a “loving father who never abused his son” in a statement to In Touch.

“He has done nothing but parent his children and attempt to stay out of the public eye for years,” they added. “The recent allegations were deemed unfounded by the police department and CYS within 24 hours. Kate’s malicious statements are libelous and if her false accusations of abuse continue; legal action will be taken.”

Courtesy of Jon Gosselin/Instagram

Mady’s sister Hannah, who lives with dad Jon, also slammed the allegations against their father and said he’s always been a supportive parent. “Collin is facing many difficult issues and my dad is doing everything in his power to help him,” the 16-year-old told Daily Mail in response to the claims on September 16.

While Mady hasn’t spoken out about the ordeal, she did previously reveal how she deals with public scrutiny in a TikTok video posted in August.

“Grown adults on the internet have thought it’s their business to comment on every facet of my personality, appearance and life choices since I was a child,” she wrote. “You can’t say something I haven’t already heard. Wouldn’t change it for the world though.”