Hanging with the fam! Mady Gosselin shared a new selfie after reuniting with her siblings Alexis, Aaden and Joel back at home for the holidays.

The former Jon & Kate Plus 8 reality star, 20, posed for a quick snap in the car while wearing a face mask amid the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, December 15. Mady has been staying with her mother, Kate Gosselin, while school is out of session, allowing her to enjoy some quality time with her brothers and sisters.

Courtesy Mady Gosselin/Instagram

Kate, 45, has been appearing in Mady’s TikTok videos and Instagram comments as of late. Last month, she left a sweet response on the college student’s charcuterie board post, which was captioned, “This was very millennial of me.”

“So delicious! Even my fashionista girl can cook, right Mad?” the mom of eight wrote with a wink emoji amid her home drama. “Thank you, my girls, for taking control of the cooking today so I could focus on sorting and packing. :)”

A source previously told In Touch that Kate would be celebrating her “last Thanksgiving in her family home” after putting her Pennsylvania property up for sale in October. “It’s going to be bittersweet.” As for why she is relocating, another insider said Kate is not “broke, her finances are not what they used to be.”

Kate’s ex-husband, Jon Gosselin, recently discussed their family turmoil in an interview and revealed they still are not on the best of terms post-split. The former flames divorced in 2009 and share twins Cara and Mady, both 20, as well as 16-year-old sextuplets Collin, Hannah, Leah, Alexis, Joel and Aaden.

“Her house is listed, and she didn’t even notify Hannah that she was moving,” the DJ claimed during the November 10 episode of The Dr. Oz Show. Hannah and Collin both live with their father after he won custody of them in 2018.

“[Hannah] was pretty much upset that that was her childhood home, her mother selling it, didn’t even call her to say, ‘Hey, do you want any of your stuff or anything? Hey, I need to sell this house,'” Jon added. “There is no contact.”

With Christmas just weeks away, fans are hopeful the Gosselins can let bygones be bygones, even if it’s just for the holidays.