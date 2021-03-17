Angelina Jolie alleged she has “proof” of ex-husband Brad Pitt’s domestic violence incidents in new court documents submitted amid their bitter custody battle.

The Maleficent: Mistress of Evil actress, 45, revealed she was willing to take the stand and offer “testimony of minor children” in the docs obtained by In Touch, meaning their six kids together, Maddox, 19, Pax, 17, and Zahara, 16, Shiloh, 14, and twins, Knox and Vivienne, 12, could speak out during their divorce trial.

Jolie filed the paperwork under seal on Friday, March 12, ahead of her legal battle with the Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood star, 57.

“When they were first divorced in the fall of 2016… she made similar allegations (about what happened on their plane ride back to the U.S. ) which were reported to the authorities and thoroughly investigated before no action was taken,” a source familiar with the case tells In Touch in Pitt’s defense.

While the former power couple prepares to face off in court, a source close to the actor told Us Weekly the filing is merely an attempt to “hurt” Pitt.

“Over the past four and a half years there have been a number of claims made by Angelina that have been reviewed and not substantiated,” the source claimed. “The children have been used by Angelina to hurt Brad before and this is more of that behavior. This leaking of documents by her fourth or fifth set of lawyers has been done to hurt Brad.”

There’s been non-stop drama between the exes following their separation in September 2016 after two years of marriage. Jolie and Pitt were declared legally single in April 2019, however, they have yet to finalize their divorce.

“Brad thinks Angie is being unreasonable with her demands, especially when it comes to their children,” an insider close to the Oscar-winner previously told In Touch. “She’s had the kids so much more than he has that, of course, it’s creating distance. That’s his biggest issue. He feels she’s dragging this divorce out to create a barrier between him and the kids.”

Jolie opened up about moving on from their breakup in her March 2021 cover story with British Vogue and revealed she is still on the path to healing from her heartbreak. “The past few years have been pretty hard,” the humanitarian shared. “I’ve been focusing on healing our family. It’s slowly coming back, like the ice melting and the blood returning to my body.”