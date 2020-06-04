She may have steered clear of romance lately, but Angelina Jolie’s dating history is full of some of Hollywood’s hottest stars. Before marrying Brad Pitt, she had her fair share of other high-profile relationships and rumored behind-the-scenes flings. She’s also been married not once, not twice, but three separate times. And though it may seem she’s 100 percent focused on being a mom these days, she still makes time for the occasional date.

Before the Maleficent actress can think about getting serious with anyone, however, she has to finalize her divorce with Brad. While the former couple settled their custody arrangement in November 2018, they haven’t yet finished working out some of the finer points of their split — namely, what to do with their estate in Correns, France. “The sticking point is the value of Miraval,” an insider told Us Weekly. “Angelina wants to be awarded the property as hers entirely because it was her idea to purchase the property to begin with.”

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

The home is gorgeous, and was the site of the couple’s 2014 nuptials. It’s also home to a vineyard that produces Château Miraval’s wines, including an award-winning rosé. Sources say the Mr. and Mrs. Smith stars can’t come to an agreement about how to split it and both are unwilling to just walk away. Angie thinks her initial interest in the property should give her sway, but Brad maintains he’s been “more than generous” when it comes to splitting their other assets.

Once that issue is settled, the Salt actress will be free to marry for the fourth time when she meets the right person. But it seems the star has no plans to make it down the aisle again. In fact, an insider close to Angelina exclusively told In Touch she’s got a whole new vision for what her life looks like these days, and it’s more centered around relocating to Africa. As soon as her kids are old enough that their custody arrangement doesn’t necessitate living near Brad, she’ll make the major move.

“She doesn’t play by anyone’s rules, especially not Brad’s, and she wants her kids raised out of the country,” the source said. “Her plan is for the house there to be their new home base.” Will Angie find someone special who will make the move with her? Based on her track record, we doubt she’d have any trouble.

