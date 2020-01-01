Staying strong. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee shared an emotional message about the trials and tribulations she faced in 2019 on December 31, admitting it was the “worst year” of her life in several ways. The MTV alum opened up about the devastating loss of her mother, Angie Douthit, before revealing she is doing everything in her power to remain positive.

Mackenzie began by explaining how this past year “deeply wounded” her. “I spent more nights this year crying myself to sleep, deep anxiety, horrible depression than all my years put together,” the 25-year-old shared on Instagram.

“Finding strength to wake up, be a mom, and run my business has been nearly impossible. I went from loving life to begging God to come take us all.”

The former 16 and Pregnant star said she could never endure another year as painful as this one. “From being betrayed, to watching my best friend/mother take her last breath, to watching my dad in so much pain, I wish to never relive [it],” she wrote.

On December 9, Mackenzie’s mom, Angie, tragically passed away at the age of 50, following a long battle with cancer. Only a few days before, Angie revealed she was going into hospice care.

Even after those hardships, Mackenzie said she still has some beautiful memories that she will forever keep in her heart. “I got to travel several fun places with my mom,” the TV personality shared. “I got to watch her bring so many people to the lord and inspire hundreds of thousands on television. [My husband] Josh came to know the lord, I prayed for his salvation patiently for nearly 10 years.”

She also mentioned how her kids are happy and healthy. On top of that, Mackenzie is grateful to have incredible friends helping her through these tough times.

Looking ahead, the TMOG star revealed that 2020 is going to be the year where she learns to live without her mom. “The one who helped me through everything,” she continued. “The one who always believed in me.”

“But one thing is for sure, God gives us a choice to live eternity in heaven one day,” Mackenzie concluded. “Where there is no pain and suffering and I can not WAIT for that day. Until then I pray to find myself again. Feel human, have motivation, learn to understand things and live her legacy.”