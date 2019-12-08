In sickness and in heath. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee has been sharing regular updates with fans about her mom, Angie Douthit, as her health took a turn for the worse earlier this week. But the 25-year-old paused to honor her dad, Brad Douthit, for his unwavering support and love for Angie as she continues to bravely face her cancer battle.

“Her lobster [lobster emoji], his princess [princess emoji],” Mackenzie wrote in the caption of a series of photos featuring her parents. “Daddy, you are such a wonderful man. Thank you for loving her so fiercely since you were a young boy.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

Fans flooded the comments with their love, support and prayers for the Douthit and McKee families during such a difficult time. “True love never fades,” one fan wrote and added a red heart emoji. “This hurts but makes me so happy at the same time! What a genuine love! I can only wish for a man like him to live my life with. Your family is always in my thoughts,” another fan wrote, adding a red heart emoji.

As In Touch previously reported, Angie was hospitalized on Thursday, December 5. The following day, she shared a health update with fans. “Today was a little rough. Scans showed results that were not good. The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain,” Angie wrote in a message on Instagram.

Angie remained in the hospital to receive two doses of radiation, which would then be her last cancer treatments. After that, she planned to enter hospice care at home.

Mackenzie visited her mama in the hospital and posed for a selfie with her mom from her hospital bed. “I love you so much @angiedouthit,” Mackenzie captioned the photo.

On Twitter, she continued to share updates with fans. “As you pray today for momma [Angie] please pray that she not be in pain anymore. Everything hurts right now and she is miserable,” she wrote on Friday.

Mackenzie and her parents made an appearance together on the Teen Mom OG reunion in September, where Angie revealed why she decided to stop chemotherapy. At the time, Mackenzie gushed about her parents’ strong marriage. “They’ve been my favorite love story my entire life. I’ve always wanted a guy to love me like my dad loves my mom my whole life,” she said.