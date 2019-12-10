She will be so missed. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee‘s mom, Angie Douthit, died on Monday, December 9. Her passing came after an intense battle with cancer that inspired fans and followers the world over.

“On Monday, December 9, at 11:37 p.m., Angie finished her race,” a message from her Instagram account read. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang and shared funny Angie stories.”

Just days before Angie’s death, she shared a Bible quote and revealed she was going into hospice care. “Corinthians 15:55 ‘O death, where is your victory? O death, where is your sting?’ Today was a little rough,” she wrote. “Scans showed results that were not good. The cancer has grown in the liver and in the brain. There is also some hemorrhaging in the brain. I will have two more doses of radiation and that will be the last treatment I will be given. I should be able to go home in the next few days. We have decided to have hospice come in when I go home for some extra care.”

Angie continued, “I’m not sure what to say … other than How God told me early in my diagnosis that He would heal me but I would have a long dark journey to take. I’m starting to think this is what He meant by long dark journey.”

Mackenzie, 25, and Angie did a great job of keeping Teen Mom fans and other supporters aware of what was going on with her cancer battle. In one episode of Teen Mom OG, Angie admitted her doctors said she only had about six months left to live. “The doctors know they can’t do anything about this, really,” she revealed.

On the first half of the Teen Mom OG reunion special on September 2, Mackenzie’s mom said she had “non-small cell carcinoma. In my lungs, which is lung cancer. Stage 4,” as well as “small cell carcinoma in my lungs.” She explained, “No one gets both kinds of lung cancer.” Unfortunately, she was “unique, from what my doctors tell me.”

“She was always the glue that held me together,” Mackenzie said of her mom during the special, and a few days before her passing, she shared a photo of the two of them together on Instagram and shared, “I love you so much.” Our hearts are with Mackenzie and her whole family during this difficult time.