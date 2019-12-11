Mackenzie McKee Mom Angie Shares Update Cancer Battle

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

‘Teen Mom OG’ Star Mackenzie McKee Shared so Many Beautiful Tributes to Mom Angie Over the Years

Reality TV
Dec 10, 2019 7:45 pm·
By
Picture

In the hours before her mom passed, Mackenzie McKee wrote a beautiful tribute to Angie Douthit. But it’s not the only one she’s shared. On Tuesday, December 10, in the wake of her mom’s tragic death, she shared another awe-inspiring message. Over the years, the Teen Mom OG star has had a lot of words of admiration and support for her parent. Check out the gallery below to see some of the kind, inspiring words she’s shared with and for Angie. 

Picture
Exclusives