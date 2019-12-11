Amazing Woman

Sometimes, she let her mom’s own inspiring words speak for themselves. “In case you want a Sunday morning motivation,” she wrote as she reposted one of Angie’s Instagrams. “Yesterday was a very special day for me and my family,” the grandma wrote in November. “Not only did it mark six months that the [doctor] said I had left to live, it was also our annual 5k for diabetes. I used to do really well in this race. In 2017, I got second in my age division. Last year, I [walked] and did well. This year was a different story.

“So, here’s how the race went. Whitney, of course, took off like a bat out of a cave and won! First woman. Mic and I walked super fast. We made it almost two miles, and [then] I got a sick stomach. We tried to find a bathroom … no luck. Then it happened. I lost it in my pants. It was horrible. I had to sit down on the side of the road while Mic called Brad to come get me. He took me home (it’s only a mile away) and dropped me off so he could watch the girls. I had a big mess to clean up. But as I did, something told me to ‘finish the race that is set before me.’

“With clean clothes and [a] clean body, I took Brad’s truck and told Tim to call them. I was going back to where I had to stop, and I was finishing the race. As I walked and jogged, I kept saying to myself, ‘I must finish the race that is set before me.’ Whit and Brad showed up. She walked with me. As we approached the last section before the finish line, the entire group of racers walked out to meet us and to follow us the rest of the way cheering me on. Mic grabbed my hand while Whit grabbed the other. I shouted, ‘I must finish the race set before me!’

“We finished together. It was a beautiful moment. Then, I sat down on the side of the road, leaned over and threw up on the grass! It was a race to remember! There are so many amazing people in my town. I’m very thankful for them. I was reminded of some things through this crazy day. I remembered to never give [up] and quit even when everything turns to crap. (Literally.) I was also reminded to let others cheer you on. I also thought about how God has a great plan for every single day we live. I pray you have a wonderful Sunday. Enjoy being alive. I’m praying for 6 more months!!!”