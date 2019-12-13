They’re going through a tough time. Mackenzie McKee‘s mom, Angie Douthit, died after a rough battle with cancer on December 9, and the reality star‘s dad’s birthday was apparently just 3 days later on December 12. The Teen Mom OG star shared a post celebrating her dad that day that read, “Happy birthday Daddy. Thank you for showing the world and us kids what true, unconditional, and Christ-like love looks like. I’ve never seen anyone love as hard as you loved my @angiedouthit. I don’t understand any of this and never will. You are so loved and we are here to take care of you.”

Fans in the comments clearly felt for Mackenzie’s whole family after the loss of Angie. “Happy birthday to your dad. He’s a wonderful man. May God give him the strength to celebrate his day,” one person wrote. Another commented, “Happy birthday to your dad. May beautiful memories of the wonderful life with your mom make him smile when he’s so sad 🙏🏻😘.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

“On Monday, December 9, at 11:37 p.m., Angie finished her race,” a message on Angie’s Instagram account read the day after she passed away. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang and shared funny Angie stories.”

“This is where you pick up the baton and run like she did, mighty warrior,” the post added. “You can choose this day to be like Angie and use your social media engagements to make a difference rather than disaster, to spread love and not hate, and to always be kind.”

Later that day, Mackenzie, 25, broke her silence about her mom’s passing and praised the woman that she was. “Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she [won],” she captioned an Instagram post. “She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. IDK anyone who left earth with such an impact. Your entire life, you never [wasted] a chance to let the world know God’s love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with, ‘It’s not me, it’s God’.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

“Momma, I did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally,” the Teen Mom star continued. “You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. IDK what I will do without you, but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you. You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”