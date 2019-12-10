This is heartbreaking. Teen Mom OG star Mackenzie McKee broke her silence after the death of her mom, Angie Douthit, on December 9. She took to Instagram the following day, and her message conveyed just how lost she feels without her — but also how proud she is of the amazing woman she was.

“Momma @angiedouthit has crossed the finish line. She did not lose the battle, she [won],” Mackenzie, 25, began a long caption about her mom’s passing. “She is healed and running in heaven in eternity. IDK anyone who left earth with such an impact. Your entire life, you never [wasted] a chance to let the world know God’s love. When we would try to brag on what an amazing person you are you would respond with, ‘It’s not me, it’s God’.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie McKee/Instagram

“Could you imagine this world if we all lived like Angie Douthit?” Mackenzie continued. “She always said, ‘It’s easy, we were put on earth to share God’s love.’ And boy did she. 700 daily posts for you guys to read daily, hundreds of speaking engagements even when she could barely walk or speak. She simply trusted that God would speak through her.”

Angie’s passing came after an intense battle with cancer that didn’t just inspire her daughter — it touched fans and followers around the world, too. “On Monday, December 9, at 11:37 p.m., Angie finished her race,” a message on her Instagram account read on December 10. “Her last days were spent lovingly surrounded by family and friends as they prayed, sang and shared funny Angie stories.”

“Angie found out about her cancer in January 2018,” the update added. “She wanted to keep everyone informed of what was going on so she made a social media post. The next day she made another. And then another. And what started as an easy way to convey information turned into a wildfire of hope that spread over the world.”

Courtesy of Angie Douthit/Instagram

Although Angie’s life inspired many, Mackenzie clearly felt the loss of her mom acutely. She concluded her post about Angie’s passing, “Momma, I did not deserve you. But you loved me so unconditionally. You were the glue that held me together. The one who always believed in me. IDK what I will do without you, but I hope this goes by fast so I can hurry and come be with you. You passed a torch down to us and I will not fail you. I will live for Christ and love like him like you always taught me. I will make you proud momma.”