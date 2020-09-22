Honesty hour. Former Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff‘s wife, Isabel “Izzy” Rock, reflected on the couple’s “hard” first year of marriage.

“It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been “easy” for anybody?) One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, ‘the first year of marriage is the hardest.’ I don’t know how true it is for everyone — but I guess it has been true for us,” Isabel, 22, wrote in the caption of a photo taken during the couple’s wedding day on Tuesday, September 22.

She went on to reveal their first year of marriage came with “a lot of change, transitions and growth.” The couple also faced “stressful external factors” along with additional strain that comes along with the global coronavirus pandemic, loss of family members and wildfires in the couple’s home state of Oregon and in nearby California.

“No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all,” she continued. “I share this because it has become too easy to look at people’s lives online and compare yourself. What you don’t see here are the sometimes difficult conversations and challenging moments had between two people trying to figure things out, just like you are.”

She shared her post with the intention to warn her followers that “comparison is the thief of joy” and reminded them to not compare their lives to others. “Remember that it’s so much more important to just love your people hard, exactly where they are, than have your life appear a certain way,” she added. “Focus on how your life feels to you rather than how it looks to anybody else. Everyone has their own journey here, and in the end, ‘We’re all just walking each other home.'”

Jacob, 23, and Izzy tied the knot on September 7, 2019, in a wedding ceremony and reception that took place on Jacob’s family’s Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. Unlike brothers Zach Roloff and Jeremy Roloff, his wedding was not filmed for the family’s TLC reality TV series.