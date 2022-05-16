Airing out the dirty laundry. Little People, Big World star Zach Roloff publicly slammed his father, Matt Roloff, after he shared the reason why he decided to put 16 acres of the Roloff family’s farm up for sale instead of selling the portion or passing it on to his adult children.

“This post is extremely misguided and false. My dad is manipulating the narrative right before the season comes out,” Zach, 32, wrote via a comment on his dad’s Instagram post on Sunday, May 15. “Once again, like he has for most of his life, [he is] not taking responsibility for his own actions and blaming others. Dragging the family drama that he created and then manipulate the fanbase to make himself come out OK [sic]. This post is a new shocking low of cowardice and manipulation of his family and kids for his own gain.”

Zach’s scathing public callout came after Matt, 60, took to social media to reveal more details behind the sale of Roloff Farms. “A Big thank you to everyone one of you for your interest & support this week!” he captioned a carousel post featuring photos of the property. “The BAD news, as you can imagine, is how difficult it was for me to put even 16 of the 108 acres of Roloff farm up for sale. ‘My ultimate hope was that the entire Roloff Farms property would stay in our family for generations to come.'”

“Keeping that dream alive at this point in time was just not meant to be. Unfortunately, Roloff Farm cannot be legally divided into multiple parcels,” the farmer continued. “My twin boys decided not to consider working together toward a possible joint sale. Both of them (along with their growing families) had moved on to other interests and investments…. and even tho a substantial family discount and a “gift of equity” was offered by both Amy and I….(and I still owe Amy a bundle of money) ..they decided individually that the timing was not right for them to purchase a part of the farm at this time.”

Instagram

Matt added, “Based on that, turning the big 60 in my cranky old body, the continuing maintenance/demands of the farm- the difficult decision was made so I could take steps toward my retirement goals.”

“The GOOD news….. you never know what the future might hold for the ’93’ un-charted & pristine acres that do remain in the Roloff Family for all to enjoy!” the TLC personality concluded.

As In Touch previously reported, Matt announced the sale of the portion of Roloff Farms on May 12. The portion of land is currently listed for a cool $4 million and it includes the Roloff family’s former home, a red barn, the wooden pirate ship that Matt built for his children to play in, a full western town (including a jail, bank, sheriff’s office, general store, hotel, and blacksmith’s shop) and a medieval castle, a.k.a “Molly’s Castle,” as Matt built the structure for his only daughter.

Matt and his ex-wife, Amy Roloff, have shared their family’s journey on their TLC series since 2006. Over more than 20 seasons on Little People, Big World, Matt and Amy both discussed their desire to pass the property on to their four children — twin sons Zach and Jeremy Roloff, 28-year-old daughter Molly Roloff and 25-year-old son Jacob Roloff — and have them take over the farm and the family business once they became adults. Unfortunately, things did not work out that way and the tense negotiations between Matt and Zach played out on season 22.

When season 23 of Little People, Big World returns on Tuesday, May 17, the family drama between Matt and Zach will continue to play out. However, Matt hinted that the upcoming season will reveal the full plans for the future of Roloff Farms in a comment exchange with fans on Instagram.

“Why are you having your kids buy the land? Why can’t they inherit it?” one fan asked in a comment on Matt’s Sunday post.

Matt responded, “How does that work? It can’t be divided. If one gets it, what happens to the other [three] kids? Not to mention who knows how many grandkids. People forget there is only [one] of my [four] kids that have a voice on the show. If everyone would just relax, they might see the wisdom in the final outcome.”

Season 23 of Little People, Big World premieres Tuesday, May 17 at 9 p.m. ET on TLC and Discovery+.