As Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff are settling into their new home in Washington, fans of the reality TV stars are voicing their disappointment that the couple wouldn’t be taking over Roloff Farms in Hillsboro, Oregon. However, the mom of two assured fans the move was the right choice.

“Darn,” a fan wrote in Tori’s Instagram comments, adding a crying emoji. “Was hoping you would take over the farm. Congratulations.”

“Sometimes things work out for the better!” Tori, 30, replied.

Tori and Zach, 31, recently relocated from their home in Portland, Oregon, to Battle Ground, Washington — just under an hour from the family farm.

“Guess what?! WE MOVED!! We’ve been quite busy the last 30 days and I am beyond exhausted,” the TLC star shared on Instagram on October 14. “I hope we never move again. Haha. We said goodbye to our sweet, cozy, unique and very green house in Portland yesterday!!”

Tori Roloff/Instagram

The pair, along with their children, Jackson, 4, and 23-month-old Lilah Ray are sure to make wonderful memories in their new four-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which they purchased for just under $1 million. Of course, the family may feel nostalgic for their old house.

“We have had so many beautiful memories in that house including bringing our sweet bean home from the hospital, countless gatherings and just a whole lot of love,” Tori continued. “We will miss Portland but we’re so excited for our new adventure in … WASHINGTON!”

Fans of the show believed that Zach would end up taking over his father’s farm after Matt Roloff rejected Jeremy Roloff‘s offer to purchase Amy Roloff‘s portion of land.

“I want Jackson and Lilah to grow up on property,” Zach told his parents in 2020. “Maybe this could be an option for Tori [Roloff] and I. I know Jeremy’s involved, but I don’t see why I couldn’t step up and be in that role too.”

However, it seems it wasn’t meant to be — but the family is already enjoying their new home and land. On Monday, October 18, Tori shared a sweet video of her husband, whom she married in 2015, sitting beside their son and a crackling fire in their spacious backyard.

“They’re still out there,” Tori captioned the video. “Gosh I love them.”