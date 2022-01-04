Farm dreams crushed? Little People, Big World fans have been looking forward to watching Zach Roloff and his twin brother, Jeremy Roloff, buy Roloff Farms from parents Matt Roloff and Amy Roloff and continue the family business. But it seems they may not be ready to take over the farm any time soon.

“Is taking over the farm still on the table?” a fan asked Zach’s wife, Tori Roloff, during an Instagram Q&A on Sunday, January 2. “Nope. We’re loving this little slice of heaven,” the former schoolteacher responded, adding a photo of the new Washington home she and Zach, 31, purchased and moved into in October 2021.

Another fan asked, “What happened to Zach and Jeremy’s desires of wanting to buy Roloff Farms? It disappeared.”

“It definitely didn’t,” Tori, 30, replied. “Some things just don’t go according to plan. But it all worked out for us.”

The reality TV family documented Zach and Tori’s plans to buy the farm from his mom and dad during season 22 of their long-running TLC series, Little People, Big World.

“Zach and Tori have been talking about, you know, buying the farm. I’m not sure if that’s going to happen or not,” Matt, 60, said in a confessional on the season 22 finale that aired in August 2021. “We’re kind of waitin’ and see.”

“They’ve had a pretty emotional last six months and so maybe they just need a little time to kind of reevaluate you know, where they’re at and what they’re doing,” Caryn Chandler, Matt’s girlfriend, added in their joint on-camera interview. “There’s a wedding on the horizon, we just got out of COVID, market’s changing, so, it’s not off the table.”

Matt added, “No, it’s not off the table but at some point I’m gonna call the question.”

Later in the episode, Tori and Zach had their own discussion about buying the farm. “Are we moving to the farm, are we not moving to the farm?” Tori asked Zach.

“We’re not,” he told her. “We’re not moving to the farm.” When Tori asked if they won’t ever move to the farm at all, Zach replied, “Not in the near term.”

In their joint confessional, he explained why he was “content” with the way things were at the moment. “When it comes to owning the farm, I think my dad just needs to be a little bit more collaborative and I think the mindset and the style that’s gotten him this far is totally cool but it’s not a style I want to collaborate with,” Zach added. “His way of doing things only works if he’s the only one doing things that way. I can’t live in that world.”